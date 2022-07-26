Nearly 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Nearly 300 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Three humanitarian operations were conducted during the past day in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 299.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 47,821.3 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,359 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that nine humanitarian operation were conducted in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, in the Kharkov, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions on July 26, 2022. As many as 679 tonnes of food and articles of daily necessity were handed out to people.

In the past 24 hours, over 30 people requested evacuation from dangerous areas of Ukraine via the Russian hotline and various organizations, Mizintsev said.

"In the past 24 hours, the hotline of the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response, federal executive authorities, regions of the Russian Federation and a wide range of public organizations received 34 requests for evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and areas in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov and Kherson Regions that are controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters.

The database of evacuation requests currently has 2,759,669 entries filed by residents of 2,139 Ukrainian localities, he said.