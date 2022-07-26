Post-Soviet security bloc to hold special operations exercise in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold special tactical drills Kobalt-2022 for their special operations forces in Kyrgyzstan in early August, the organization announced on its website on Tuesday.

"In accordance with a plan of the joint training of the CSTO collective security system’s forces and capabilities, a special tactical exercise will take place on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic on August 2-5 involving special operations forces that make part of the CSTO Collective Operational Response Force," the statement reads.

The participating troops "will accomplish training and applied combat operational tasks of searching for, blocking and eliminating outlawed armed gangs, terrorist groups, shutting down drugs smuggling channels and uncovering and eliminating arms caches, narcotic drugs production and storage laboratories," the CSTO reported.

The post-Soviet security bloc’s emergencies teams will exercise to eliminate the consequences emerging in the course of a counter-terror operation. The plan of the drills also envisages a command and staff exercise for planning a special operation, arranging interaction and exercising command and control of combined arms forces and capabilities, it said.

The drills envisage a shooting completion among the teams of participants that will use various types of weapons, the CSTO reported.