Russian air defenses eliminate 11 Ukrainian combat drones in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces eliminated 11 Ukrainian combat drones in the Kherson and Kharkov Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense capabilities eliminated 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the communities of Topolskoye, Dmitrovka, Novaya Gnilitsa, Malaya Kamyshevakha and Bolshiye Prokhody in the Kharkov Region, Ternoviye Pody and Kalinovka in the Nikolayev Region, Tsyurupinsk in the Kherson Region, Khartsyzsk and Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck over 240 Ukrainian military sites in the past 24 hours in their special operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue delivering strikes against military facilities on Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, they destroyed 12 command posts, four missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the area of the settlement of Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the city of Nikolayev, and also manpower and military equipment in 226 areas," the spokesman said.