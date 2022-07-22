Nearly 340 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Nearly 340 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted during the past day in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kharkov and Kherson regions. A total of 339.4 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 46,533.2 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,344 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that six humanitarian operation were conducted in the Lugansk People’s Republic, in the Kharkov, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions on July 22, 2022. As many as 651.5 tonnes of food and articles of daily necessity were handed out to people.