Over 27,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Over 27,000 people, including more than 4,611 children, were evacuated from dangerous areas in Ukraine, and in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Thursday.

"Despite the obstacles created by the Kiev regime, as many as 27,698 people, including 4,611 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in Ukraine and the republics of Donbass to Russia during the day without any participation from the Ukrainian side," Mizintsev said.

Overall, 2,746,295 people have been evacuated since the start of the special military operation, including 435,921 children, said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to Mizintsev, 4,987 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day, and 442,837 overall, since the start of the operation.

He also said that more than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers continued to operate in Russian regions. Efforts are being taken to help the refugees find jobs, receive social allowances and medical assistance.