Over 30 requests for evacuation from Ukraine submitted in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, a total of 32 people requested evacuation from dangerous areas of Ukraine via the Russian hotline and various organizations, the Russian National Defense Control Center chief, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the hotline of the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response, federal executive authorities, subjects of the Russian Federation and a wide range of public organizations received 32 requests for evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and areas in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov and Kherson Regions that are controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters.

The database of evacuation requests currently has 2,759,528 entries filed by residents of 2,139 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages controlled by the Kiev government forces.