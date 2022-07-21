Russia says Ukrainian troops wearing Russian uniform rob houses in Slavyansk

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Thursday Ukrainian troops wearing Russian uniform rob houses and use violence against people in the city of Slavyansk of the Donetsk People’s Republic with the aim of smearing the Russian armed forces.

"According to the available reliable information, the Kiev regime has prepared another sophisticated provocation in Slavyansk of the Donetsk People's Republic in order to discredit the armed forces of Russia. For its implementation, servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine, dressed in Russian uniforms with St. George ribbons, blatantly looted single-family homes and used physical violence against civilians, while specialists of information and psychological operations of the armed forces of Ukraine made photos and videos of the alleged "acts of looting" committed by the Russian armed forces," he said.

The official warned the world community that the Kiev government plans to widely spread this fake narrative in the Ukrainian and Western media in the near future.