MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists mined a bridge across the Yanchur River in Poltavka of the Zaporozhye Region and have plans to destroy it and accuse Russian Armed Forces of unselective strikes against the transport infrastructure, chief of the Russian National Defense Control Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

