Russian field engineers neutralized over 63,000 explosive items in Donbass

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Emergencies inspected over 4,000 hectares of the territory of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, found and neutralized over 63,000 explosive items, chief of the Russian National Defense Control Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Friday.

"Mine clearance teams of the Russian Federation Armed Forces and the Russian Ministry of Emergencies continue missions of clearing Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics from explosive items. There were inspected in total: 4,040.89 hectares of the territory (including 35.17 hectares over the day), 39 buildings (including 13 social facilities), four bridges and 9.64 km of roads. 63,474 explosive items were found and neutralized, including 3,153 over the day," Mizintsev said.