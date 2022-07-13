Some 3,900 hectares cleared of mines by Russian specialists in Donbass — defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian mine disposal specialists have cleared of mines an area of nearly 3,900 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Russian specialists continue mine clearance operations in the DPR and LPR. "A total of 3,896.87 hectares, 35 buildings, including 13 socially important facilities, two bridges and 9.64 kilometers of motorways have been surveyed. As many as 57,087 explosive objects have been spotted and destroyed," he said.

More than 477 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in the Donetsk and People’s Republic (DPR) and in the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions during the day, Mizintsev said.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted in the past day in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 477.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, since March 2, a total of 43,200.5 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,302 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that four humanitarian operation were conducted in the Lugansk People’s Republic, in the Kharkov, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions on July 13, 2022. As many as 314.5 tonnes of food and articles of daily necessity were handed out to people.