Over 32,000 people evacuated from DPR, LPR, Ukraine to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Over 32,000 people were evacuated to Russia from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) and Ukraine in the past day, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.

"Despite all the difficulties created by Kiev, 32,361 people, including 5,463 children, were evacuated to Russia from the Donbass republics and dangerous areas in Ukraine in the past 24 hours without any assistance from the Ukrainian authorities. Since the start of the special military operation, a total of 2,529,793 people, including 398,353 kids [have been evacuated]," said Mizintsev who heads Russia’s inter-agency coordinating center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

He added that 6,293 cars crossed the Russian border in the past day, bringing the total number recorded since the start of the operation to 402,114. More than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers remain open across Russia. Refugees receive prompt assistance in finding jobs, enrolling their children in kindergartens and educational facilities and getting welfare payments.