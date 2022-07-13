Ukrainian nationalists forced maternity ward patients with newborns outside — statement

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian neo-Nazis forced maternity ward patients with newborn children out on the street in the Odessa Region, and subjected medical staff who tried to prevent this to physical violence, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev reported Wednesday.

"Ukrainian militants in settlements of Dobroslav and Krasnosyolka (Odessa Region) use hospitals and ambulance stations as command posts and barracks. Meanwhile, all patients regardless of their health, as well as maternity ward patients with newborn children, were cynically forced out of the medical facilities. Medical staff who tried to prevent the inhumane actions of the neo-Nazis was subjected to physical violence," said Mizintsev, who also heads the coordination headquarters on humanitarian response.

Furthermore, in the city of Ugledar, DPR, nationalists deployed barracks, firing positions and ammunition depots in the clinic on Molodyozhnaya Street, with heavy weapons, artillery and mortars deployed nearby.

Mizintsev called on international organizations, the World Health Organization in particular to influence the Kiev regime and to take effective measures to prevent use of medical facilities for military purposes.