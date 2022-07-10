Russia says it destroyed 1,506 Ukrainian drones, 3,995 armored vehicles during operation

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russia’s armed forces have destroyed 242 Ukrainian planes, 1,506 drones, 3,995 armored vehicles and 741 multiple launch rocket systems since the start of the special military operation.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following targets have been destroyed: 242 aircraft and 137 helicopters, 1,506 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 air defense systems, 3,995 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 741 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,127 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 4,128 special military vehicles," he said.