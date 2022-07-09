About 20 requests for evacuation from Ukraine received by Russia in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. More than 20 people have requested various Russian organizations in the past 24 hours to evacuate them from dangerous areas in Ukraine, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, the hotline of the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response, federal executive authorities, subjects of the Russian Federation and various public organizations have received 23 requests for evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the areas in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov and Kherson regions that are controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," he said.

According to Mizintsev, to date, 2,759,126 applications from 2,139 populated localities of Ukraine and the Kiev-controlled areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic are in the Russian database.