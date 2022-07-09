Russian army holds 6 humanitarian actions in DPR, LPR, Kharkov, Kherson regions — general

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian service members have carried out six humanitarian actions in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) as well as the Kharkov and Kherson regions in the past 24 hours, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, six humanitarian actions were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kharkov and Kherson regions, during which 747.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid was handed to the civilian population," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

Since March 2, Russia has delivered 41,883.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the Donbass republics, and conducted 1,284 humanitarian actions, he said.

On Saturday, five humanitarian actions were held in the DPR, the LPR and in the Kherson region, and 352 tonnes of daily essentials and foodstuffs were handed over to civilians.