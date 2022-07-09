Mines planted by Ukrainian militants on roadsides in Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Nationalists have planted mines on the curbs of the road connecting the villages of Krasny Pod and Radushnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, without informing local residents, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"In the Krivoy Rog district, Dnepropetrovsk Region, militants of Ukrainian armed formations have mined the sides of an asphalt road connecting Krasny Pod and Radushnoye, but the local population was not notified on purpose," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

The colonel general warned the world community and international organizations about this inhuman provocation schemed by Ukraine, which might lead to civilian casualties, while the Kiev regime will use a well-established scenario to blame Russian forces for allegedly indiscriminate strikes and civilian deaths.