Over 25,000 evacuated from Ukraine, Donbass to Russia in past day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. More than 25,000 people, including about 4,000 children, have been evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine and Donbass to Russia in the past 24 hours, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"Despite the Kiev regime’s fierce resistance, 25,064 people, including 4,175 children, have been evacuated in the past 24 hours from dangerous areas of the Donbass republics and Ukraine to the Russian Federation," he said.

According to Mizintsev, 2,434,298 people, including 383,402 children, have been evacuated to Russia since the special military operation was launched.

"The state border of the Russian Federation has been crossed by 383,048 private vehicles, including 4,804 in the past 24 hours," said the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center.