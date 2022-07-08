Ukrainian forces set up ammo depot in school of New York village in DPR – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is using educational institutions in the Sumy region and in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to set up strongholds and deploy ammo depots, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"In the populated locality of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have set up a stronghold equipped with an arms and ammunition depot at school No. 17 (Shkolny Lane), while armored vehicles, MLRS and artillery are deployed in the adjacent area," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to the colonel general, mines were planted around the school, but the local population was not notified.

"In Viry, Sumy region, foreign mercenaries as well as an arms and ammunition depot are stationed in the school, and heavy equipment and artillery are deployed very close to the educational institution," he added.