27 requests for evacuation from Ukraine received in past day – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A total of 27 requests from Ukrainians and foreign citizens, who ask to evacuate them to Russia, the Donetsk or Lugansk People’s Republics, or the Ukrainian areas controlled by the Russian army, have been received by the Russian humanitarian response center’s hotline, by government agencies and public organizations in the past 24 hours, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the hotline of the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response, federal executive authorities, subjects of the Russian Federation and various public organizations have received 27 requests for evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the areas in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov and Kherson regions that are controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," said Mizintsev, who heads the Joint Coordination Headquarters.

To date, 2,759,103 applications from 2,139 populated localities of Ukraine are in the Russian database, according to Mizintsev.