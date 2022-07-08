Ukrainian nationalists use schools to deploy weapons in Krivoy Rog and Kharkov

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists are using schools to deploy weapons, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"In Krivoy Rog, Ukrainian nationalists deployed armored vehicles, artillery and multiple rocket launch systems on the territory of gymnasium No44 (Skripki Street) and organized checkpoint along the perimeter," he said.

Apart from that, according to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, militants of the Kraken Ukrainian nationalist battalion have organized a combat emplacement and weapons and munitions depots in school No165 in Kharkov.