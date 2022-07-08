Over 24,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. More than 24,000 people, including more than 3,600 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kievregime, during the day, as many as 24,660 people, including 3,607 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 2,409,234 people, including 379,227 children, have been evacuated."

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, 4,839 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day and 378,244 since the beginning of the operation.