Over 3,800 hectares cleared of mines by Russian specialists in Donbass – defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian mine disposal specialists have cleared of mines an area of more than 3,800 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Russian specialists continue mine clearance operations in the DPR and LPR. "A total of 3,824.11 hectares, 35 buildings, including 13 socially important facilities, two bridges and 9.64 kilometers of motorways have been surveyed. As many as 52,128 explosive objects have been spotted and destroyed," he said.