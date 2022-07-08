Ukraine plans punitive raids in Nikolayev to expose pro-Russian people

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities have ordered to conduct punitive raids in Nikolayev to expose pro-Russian people, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"It has been reliably established that at the dictation from Western patrons Ukraine’s authorities have ordered to conduct punitive raids in Nikolayev to expose and publicly punish pro-Russian people and those who criticize the Kiev regime’s policy," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Ukrainian Security Service’s officers and up to 500 militants of the Tsunami nationalist battalion have arrived in the city for these ends.