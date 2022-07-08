Allies strike convoy of Georgian mercenaries in DPR, about 30 killed – source

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. A car convoy transporting Georgian mercenaries was eliminated on Thursday near the DPR city of Seversk, a source close to the LPR People’s Militia told TASS on Friday.

"A vehicle convoy of Georgian mercenaries was eliminated near Seversk [a city on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), temporarily controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces]," the source said. "They were retreating on several dozens of cars and pickup trucks."

"The allied forces worked with high precision. The cars stopped and remained where they were, and those mercenaries remained inside. Everything was burned down. There were 30 people, at least," the source said.

Aide to the Interior Minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS on Monday that Russian forces were advancing on the city of Seversk from two directions and were now approaching Artyomovsk (renamed as Bakhmut in 2016). He explained that after taking Seversk, Russian troops would be able to launch an offensive on Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, two DPR cities that remain under Ukraine’s control.

LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday that the forces of the LPR and Russia eliminated a large number of foreign mercenaries in battles to liberate the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk from the Ukrainian military.