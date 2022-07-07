Some 530 tonnes of humanitarian aid distributed in LPR, DPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Five humanitarian missions are being conducted on Thursday in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and southern Ukrainian regions to distribute 530 tonnes of humanitarian aid among the population, the Russian National Defense Control Center chief, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Thursday.

"As of July 7, 2022, five humanitarian missions are being conducted in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in Kharkov and Kherson regions, to distribute 530 tonnes of food and essential goods among the population," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

Over 43,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been prepared for delivery at aid collection centers, he said.

Starting from March 2, over 40,605 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to Ukraine, DPR and LPR and distributed in the course of 1,273 humanitarian missions, the official added.