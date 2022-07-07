Over 25,000 people evacuated to Russia from Donbass, Ukraine in past day

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Over 25,000 people were evacuated to Russia from dangerous zones of Ukraine and Donbass in the past day, the Russian National Defense Control Center chief, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Thursday.

"Despite all hindrances that are being created by Kiev, a total of 25,439 people, including 3,695 children, were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation in the past 24 hours from dangerous areas of Ukraine and the Donbass republics," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

The total number of evacuees since the start of the special military operation stands at 2,384,574 people, including 375,620 children, he added.

"A total of 373,405 personal vehicles have crossed the Russian state border so far, including 4,720 in the past 24 hours," Mizintsev said.