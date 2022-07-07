Putin supports idea to grant equal status to LPR, DPR servicemen with Russian military

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the idea to confer the same status to the servicemen of the LPR and DPR as to Russian servicemen.

"As for equating the LPR and DPR military with the Russian servicemen, I completely support this. Moreover, this is being practically implemented. If there are some things that have not yet been worked through, it is necessary to check and definitely do this," he said at a meeting with the leadership of the lower house of parliament and the leaders of parliamentary factions on Thursday.

"The same goes for our border guards. The Federal Security Service came up with this proposal, I agree with it," the head of state added.