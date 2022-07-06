Russian military carry out six humanitarian actions in DPR, LPR, Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian military carried out six humanitarian actions in Lugansk and Donetsk republics (LPR and DPR, respectively) and the Kharkov Region as part of the special operation over the past 24 hours, Chief of Russia’s National Defense Operations Center Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev told a briefing on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours six humanitarian actions in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and the Kharkov Region were carried out, during which 509 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to civilian population," according to Mizintsev who heads Russia’s inter-agency coordination command unit on humanitarian response in Ukraine.

As many as 40,422 tonnes of aid have been delivered to Ukraine and the Donbass republics since March 2, and 1,269 humanitarian actions have been carried out, he added.