Over 24,000 people evacuated from DPR, LPR, Ukraine to Russia in 24 hours, says ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Over 24,000 people, including more than 3,700 children, were evacuated to Russia from dangerous areas of Ukraine, the Lugansk and Donetsk republics (LPR and DPR, respectively) over the past 24 hours, Chief of Russia’s National Defense Operations Center Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours 24,068 people, including 3,726 children, were evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine and the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities, whereas since the beginning of the special military operation 2,359,135 people, including 371,925 children, have been evacuated," according to Mizintsev who heads Russia’s inter-agency coordination command unit on humanitarian response in Ukraine.

As many as 368,685 privately-owned vehicles have crossed Russia’s state border, including 4,310 in the past 24 hours, he noted.