Militants deploy multiple rocket launchers at ammonia company in Nikolayev

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have deployed artillery and multiple rocket launch systems on the territory of the Nikolayev-based Ukrkhimtransammiak company specializing in transportation of liquid ammonia, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"In Nikolayev, militants organized artillery and multiple rocket launch systems positions on the territory of the Ukrkhimtransammiak company (Vladimir Stanko Street)," he said.

Apart from that, according to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, territorial defense units and heavy weapons were deployed at the Kharkov Khimprom enterprise in Kharkov and armored vehicles and heavy artillery were deployed near the Odessa Port Refrigerator company in Odessa.

He stressed that Ukrainian troops deploy weapons and army units at chemical industry facilities to create conditions for man-induced accidents that may hurt thousands of civilians.

He called on the world community, the United Nations, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and other international organizations to push Kiev to take measures to prevent the use of chemically hazardous facilities for military purposes.