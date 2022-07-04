Ukrainian troops deploy weapons in schools in Seversk, Odessa

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have deployed armored vehicles, artillery and multiple rocket launch systems in a school in the city of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and heavy weapons and artillery near a school in Odessa, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"Ukrainian armored vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems have been deployed in school No2 in Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said, adding that residents of neighboring houses are kept at the school’s gym under the pretext of ensuring their security.

"In Odessa, Ukrainian army and territorial defense units have been deployed in school No25. Heavy weapons and artillery have been placed near the school," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

He also said that Ukrainian nationalists organized combat emplacements and sniper positions in a school in Shcherbinovka near DPR’s Gorlovka and also mined approaches to the building.

Apart from that, in his words, territorial defense militants have organized combat emplacement on the ground and upper floors of apartment blocks in Rymarskaya Street in Kharkov. Residents are barred from leaving their flats.