MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalist units have deployed armored vehicles, mortar crews and multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) in the Institute of Foreign Languages and the Registry Office in the city of Bakhmut, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"In Bakhmut of the Donetsk People’s Republic, nationalist battalion fighters are stationed in the Institute of Foreign Languages (on Vasily Pershin Street) and the Registry Office (on Independence Street). Armored vehicles, mortar and MLRS have been deployed in surrounding areas, and there are mines on the approaches to the institutions. However, the local population is not intentionally informed about it," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

In addition, Mizintsev said that Ukrainian armed formations had set up a stronghold and deployed armored vehicles and artillery in Kharkov’s technical lyceum No. 173 on Samarkandskaya Street.