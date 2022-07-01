Militants organize weapons depots, firing emplacements in children’s center in Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalist units have organized a weapons and munitions depot in the building of a children’s center in Zaporozhye and set up fire emplacements along its perimeter, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"In Zaporozhye, nationalists organized a combat emplacement and a weapons and munitions depot in the building of a children’s crafts center (Zaporozhskaya Square) and placed firing and sniper posts along its perimeter and on the upper floors of dwelling houses," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, militants of nationalist units organized military barracks in the hostel of a technology school (Uralskaya Street) and in gymnasium No1 (Arkhangelskaya Street) in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). They also deployed armored combat vehicles and heavy artillery in the city part, he added.

In Bakhmut in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukrainian troops organized temporary stationing sites in the buildings of an industrial college (Tchaikovsky Street). They deployed armored combat vehicles, mortars and heavy artillery on the adjacent territory. "Under the pretext of security consideration, militants banned local residents from leaving their homes and prevent any attempts to evacuate to safe regions," he added.