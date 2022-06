Mercenaries, Azov militants deploy sniper nests, combat vehicles in school in Kramatorsk

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries and Azov nationalist battalion militants deployed strongholds, sniper nests and deployed heavy weapons in a school in Kramatorsk, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Thursday.

"In Kramatorsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, foreign mercenaries and militants of the Azov nationalist unit established strongholds, sniper nests, deployed armored vehicles and mortar firing positions in the school number 35 (Yubileynaya Street) and private residences (Aktyubinskaya Street); civilians are being forcefully held in the basements as human shields," Mizintsev said.

According to Mizintsev, Ukrainian forces also use educational facilities in Kharkov, Slavyansk and Nikolayev for deployment.