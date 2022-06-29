Russia says nationalists seek to wipe Avdeyevka off the face of Earth

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Wednesday said nationalists and foreign mercenaries are seeking to utterly annihilate the city of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as they are copying the tactics used by Nazis during World War II.

"It has been reliably established from intercepted radio conversations of nationalists and foreign mercenaries that the fighters, when the Russian armed forces and Donetsk People’s Republic’s units approach Avdeyevka, intend to wipe the city off the face of the Earth by copying the scorched earth tactics that the Nazis used during the Great Patriotic War," he said.

"The purpose of such actions by Ukrainian nationalists is to accuse the Russian armed forces, using a tried and tested scenario, of allegedly indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure and then seek a broad coverage of that in Ukrainian and Western news media," the general said.