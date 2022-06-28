Putin has not yet seen Defense Ministry plans for strengthening Western borders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet received any reports for strengthening the country’s Western borders, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"No. Very little time has passed. This work is comprehensive and very complicated," Peskov said in reply to a TASS question if the head of state had received any corresponding proposals from the Defense Ministry.

"Our Defense Ministry is drafting plans for strengthening our western borders in the light of the new threats that NATO’s actions are generating," he added.

He stressed that "NATO is a rather aggressive bloc. It was created for confrontation, and it continues to demonstrate its nature and fulfill its original tasks."

"The advancement of NATO infrastructure towards our borders is a process that has been going on for two decades now, or even more. This creeping [expansion] has its continuation. We are well aware of this," Peskov said in reply to a TASS question about NATO’s plans for increasing the strength of its rapid reaction forces.