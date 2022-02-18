Russian, US defense ministers discuss security issues of mutual interest

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Issues of international security of mutual interest were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held telephone talks on February 18. They sides discussed issues of international security of mutual interest," it said.

The ministry said earlier that the telephone call would be initiated by the US side.

Shoigu spoke over the phone with Austin on February 12 to discuss security issues and the situation around Ukraine.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.