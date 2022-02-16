Situation is tense along CSTO security bloc’s western borders — secretary general

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Tensions have risen sharply along the western borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries, the situation is fraught with a slide into full-scale military activities, Secretary General of the post-Soviet security bloc Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

"Unprecedented tension has grown in our western direction - the Eastern European region. The buildup of military units, military infrastructure and growing military activity that have continued close to the western borders of the CSTO member states over the recent years, combined with the unsettled problems in the east of Ukraine, has brought the situation to the brink of sliding into full-scale military operations," the secretary general said.

"We hope very much that the parties to the process of negotiations will be able to find acceptable solutions to the problems and won’t allow military activities," Zas told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.