Post-Soviet security bloc working on mechanism of using peacekeepers under UN mandate

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is working on a mechanism of its peacekeepers’ participation in operations under the UN mandate, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov told a press briefing on Thursday.

"This is a very important issue for the CSTO and we have been making a lot of efforts in recent years to work jointly with the UN on peacekeeping issues and, what’s more, to take part in peacekeeping operations under the UN mandate," he said in response to a question from TASS.

The post-Soviet security bloc has elaborated quite a large package of documents recently and has also introduced certain amendments and specifications into the agreements of the CSTO’s peacekeeping activity, the general said.

"Last year, at the end of the year, a joint group of the Joint Staff Secretariat visited the UN mission in Libya at the invitation of and upon approval from the UN department," he went on to say.

"Decisions have already been passed on creating basic organizations for training peacekeepers and we can talk more about observers so far," he added.

The problem is that the UN practice does not envisage a regional military and political organization like the CSTO participating in UN peacekeeping missions, the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff pointed out.

"But they [the UN] suggested a solution for us and support it in principle: the CSTO should then interact with a coordinating state on all the issues of organizing a peacekeeping mission under the UN mandate and this state would then resolve all the issues within the CSTO," the general said.

All the CSTO member states are determined to further develop the organization’s peacekeeping potential both within the bloc and under the UN mandate, he said.