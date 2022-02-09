Russia to supply Belarus weapons as it sees fit — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia will supply Belarus with weapons as it sees fit, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said on Rossiya 24 television.

"I know that [Russian] Defense Minister [Sergey] Shoigu and Belarusian President [Alexander] Lukashenko discussed weapons supplies during their meeting," Gryzlov said. "We talked about modern armaments and that shouldn’t cause any unexpected reaction in the West as there’s nothing extraordinary about that."

"We will supply the types of weapons that we see fit," he went on to say. "It’s common practice to reinforce our union state forces and our western border."

Lukashenko earlier said that Minsk is ready to set new battle training centers jointly with Moscow to acquire skills to use advanced weapons. He said three such centers have already been established - two in Russia and one in Belarus.