US bombers make over 30 sorties near Union State borders every day — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. US strategic bombers carry out over 30 sorties near the border of the Union State of Russia and Belarus every day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in his address to the Belarusian people and the parliament Friday.

"NATO forces converge near the border of the Union State. US strategic bombers’ sorties were intensified - over 30 sorties every day," Lukashenko said.

"The neighboring states are talking about deployment of nuclear weapons. Our Western neighbors - Poland, Lithuania - actively follow Washington’s policy course," the Belarusian leader said.