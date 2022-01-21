Russian defense chief invites British counterpart to Moscow to discuss security issues

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has invited British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to visit Moscow to discuss pressing security issues, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Sergey Shoigu assured his British counterpart that he was ready to discuss all pressing security issues and suggested holding talks in Moscow based on the principles of reciprocity at any time that is convenient for the British defense secretary," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Shoigu also pointed out to Wallace that "the parties made the possibility of constructive dialogue clear during the Russian delegation’s visit to London in 2013," when the two countries’ foreign and defense chiefs had held 2+2 talks.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced earlier, addressing the House of Commons, that he had sent an invitation to his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu to visit London. Wallace expressed readiness to discuss issues related to mutual security concerns and engage in a meaningful dialogue in the spirit of goodwill.