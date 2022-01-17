Some six planes with peacekeepers depart from Kazakhstan to Russia — defense ministry

TASS, January 17. Six Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers on board have departed from Almaty to the Ulyanovsk Region, Defense Ministry stated on Monday.

"Six Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation, transferring Russian peacekeepers from Kazakhstan <…> to the Vostochny airport in the Ulyanovsk Region, took off from the Almaty airport," the defense ministry noted.

The defense ministry also pointed out that servicemen and equipment of the Ulyanovsk airborne formation’s units would be transported to Russia. Following a ceremonial meeting at the airport, the paratroopers will unload weapons and equipment from aircraft and march to the point of permanent deployment.

All peacekeepers will likely return to their homes by January 19.