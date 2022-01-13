First Russian paratroopers depart from Kazakhstan on military transport planes

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The first units of Russian peacekeepers from the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) peacekeeping contingent have departed from Kazakhstan aboard military transport planes and are heading for Russia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The first units of the Russian paratroopers from the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces in the Republic of Kazakhstan loaded their equipment and personnel into the military transport aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force and departed from Almaty Airport for their permanent base," the statement says.

Four Russian Il-76 military transport planes will deliver Russian paratroopers to the Ivanovo Region in central Russia, the ministry said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry explained, the peacekeeping contingents of Armenia, Belarus and Tajikistan will be delivered to their permanent bases by Russian military transport planes. The Kyrgyz paratroopers will conduct a march on their vehicles to their permanent base.

In compliance with a decision by the CSTO Collective Security Council made on January 6, 2022, the organization’s collective peacekeeping forces were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period to stabilize and normalize the situation in the Central Asian republic. The peacekeeping contingent comprised units of the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian peacekeepers in Kazakhstan were assigned the task of protecting key strategic facilities in Almaty. On January 13, the CSTO began the gradual withdrawal of its collective peacekeeping forces from Kazakhstan that will last several days.