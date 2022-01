MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered 84 Russian citizens to Moscow from Kazakhstan on Monday evening, the Defense Ministry told reporters.

"A plane of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the second one [this Monday], delivered 84 Russian citizens to Moscow from the airport of Almaty," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have already brought 1,635 Russian citizens home.