Secretary general praises Moscow-led bloc’s peacekeeping potential

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The operation in Kazakhstan has made it clear that the peacekeeping potential created by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) can be used for related tasks, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

"We can already draw the most important conclusion that the peacekeeping potential and mechanism of using it, created by our organization, really work and can be used for carrying out related tasks," Zas pointed out.

He emphasized that it was the first time that the CSTO had conducted such an operation. "Undoubtedly, we will later assess everything calmly, learning the necessary lessons and drawing conclusions," the CSTO secretary general noted.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. The country’s authorities announced on January 7 that constitutional order had been generally restored to all of the country’s regions. January 10 was declared a day of national mourning.