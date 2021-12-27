Russian defense ministry ready to begin security guarantees talks with NATO any time

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry is waiting a response from NATO to the proposals on security guarantees and is ready to begin talks at any convenient time, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

"We believe that this agreement meets both Russia’s and Europe’s interests. We hope for a serious, constructive conversation. We are waiting a substantive response from the alliance to our proposals and are ready to begin talks at any convenient time," he told a briefing for military attaches and diplomats from foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

According to the Russian defense, as many as 195 foreign military attaches and diplomats from 65 world countries, including 18 diplomats representing 14 NATO nations, were present at the briefing.