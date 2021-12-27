Russian defense chief points to need for rescue centers to assist in emergencies globally

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu highlighted that international rescue coordination centers can provide assistance in emergency situations throughout the world, however sanctions make it impossible to set this up, he said in an interview with the Argumenti i Fakty weekly published on Monday.

"A long time ago, we had proposed through the Ministry of Emergency Situations setting up rescue coordination centers in various corners of the world. For instance, for joint efforts to fight forest fires. There is no country that is able to have such a large number of aircraft and people in reserve, which may suddenly be needed if a powerful blaze breaks out. <…> This approach could be implemented everywhere if there weren’t any sort of barriers, such as sanctions or bureaucracy. And if everyone aspires to live in harmony and assist one another," he said.

The defense chief also noted that right now, the ministry possesses the largest number of Il-76 military transport aircraft and Mi-8 and Mi-26 helicopters. Shoigu added that all of them are able to fight blazes if needed. "The country should have sufficient resources, which may be required in an emergency," he concluded, responding to a question as to why military personnel helps civilian crews extinguish fires.