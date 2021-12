MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov held a telephone conversation with Chief of the UK Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The sides exchanged opinions on the pressing issues of global and regional security," the ministry said.

Chief of the UK Defense Staff Radakin earlier claimed that Russia posed a threat to the country’s national interests and general democratic values.