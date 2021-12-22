Russia ready to pool efforts with China to combat terrorism — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, December 22. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to pool efforts with China and to take real, constructive efforts without politicization to combat global terrorism, including its manifestations in Afghanistan, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Wednesday.

"I am certain that only joint efforts will be able to place firm obstacles in the way of international terrorism. Russia is prepared to act in cooperation with China to promote this without politicization and double standards," he said in a video address at a Beijing symposium on struggle against terrorism.

The senior diplomat said Moscow appreciated genuine partnership with China on anti-terrorist issues within the framework of the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai International Organization and other international platforms.

"Russia and its partners have been systematically working for strengthening an open dialogue over counter-terrorism efforts on the basis of the observance of UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions, universal anti-terrorist conventions and the global UN anti-terrorist strategy," he recalled.

Syromolotov stressed that Russia and China persistently worked for enhancing interstate cooperation in the field of resistance to and prevention of terrorism and other current challenges and threats.

"It is important to keep using the solid potential of the academic and expert community," he added.

Syromolotov criticized Washington’s policies on this track. He pointed out that in the light of the new challenges and threats Russia was seriously worried by the situation in Afghanistan, because "it is capable of causing a considerable influence on the general picture of terrorist global and regional threats to security."

"Regrettably, actions by the United States and its partners merely worsen the situation. Instead of recognizing mistakes and abandoning attempts at dictating they have employed the financial leverage of pressing for their demands regarding the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia)," he said.

The senior diplomat voiced the certainty that the dialogue among Russia, China and its partners will "help coordinate positions and make it possible to map ways for the further strengthening of cooperation with the aim of promoting a constructive and result-oriented counterterrorist agenda.".